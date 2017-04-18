Monaco beats Dortmund to reach Champi...

Monaco beats Dortmund to reach Champions League semifinals

" Rising teenage star Kylian Mbappe and resurgent forward Radamel Falcao scored early goals as free-scoring Monaco beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to reach the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. Dortmund trailed 3-2 from the first leg in Germany and conceded twice inside 20 minutes " meaning it needed to score three times to have a chance.

