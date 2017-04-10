Monaco beats Dortmund on emotional night

Less than 24 hours after a bomb attack on their team bus, Borussia Dortmund took to the field Wednesday in a poignant Champions League quarterfinal encounter with Monaco. Dortmund were understandably subdued in the first half and despite improving after the break they suffered a 3-2 first-leg loss -- their first home defeat in 21 matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.