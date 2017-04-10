Max Whitlock wants GB youngsters to s...

Max Whitlock wants GB youngsters to step up at European Championships

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Max Whitlock has challenged the next generation of British gymnastics stars to seize their opportunity at the European Championships in Cluj next week. Whitlock is one of a number of big domestic names missing from the event as he takes the time to recuperate following his heroics at the Rio Olympics last year.

