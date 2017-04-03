Masters 2017: Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia lead into final round at Augusta
Olympic champion Justin Rose and Spain's Sergio Garcia surged to the front on an absorbing afternoon at Augusta to take a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler into the final round of the Masters Sunday. England's Rose shot 67 and Garcia hit 70 to reach six under and overhaul long-time breakaway Charley Hoffman, who fell out of the lead for the first time since Thursday with a double bogey via the water at the 16th.
