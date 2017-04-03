Masters 2017: Justin Rose, Sergio Gar...

Masters 2017: Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia lead into final round at Augusta

15 hrs ago

Olympic champion Justin Rose and Spain's Sergio Garcia surged to the front on an absorbing afternoon at Augusta to take a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler into the final round of the Masters Sunday. England's Rose shot 67 and Garcia hit 70 to reach six under and overhaul long-time breakaway Charley Hoffman, who fell out of the lead for the first time since Thursday with a double bogey via the water at the 16th.

