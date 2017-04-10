Luke Campbell to fight Darleys Perez ...

Luke Campbell to fight Darleys Perez on Joshua-Klitschko undercard

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Luke Campbell will take on former world champion Darleys Perez later this month in an eliminator for the number one spot to fight WBA lightweight beltholder Jorge Linares. The London 2012 gold medallist faces his stiffest test to date as a professional on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title showdown with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29. Perez held the WBA strap until he was dethroned in November 2015 by Anthony Crolla, who in turn went on to lose two unanimous decisions to Linares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar '17 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,200,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC