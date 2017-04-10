Luke Campbell to fight Darleys Perez on Joshua-Klitschko undercard

Luke Campbell will take on former world champion Darleys Perez later this month in an eliminator for the number one spot to fight WBA lightweight beltholder Jorge Linares. The London 2012 gold medallist faces his stiffest test to date as a professional on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title showdown with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29. Perez held the WBA strap until he was dethroned in November 2015 by Anthony Crolla, who in turn went on to lose two unanimous decisions to Linares.

