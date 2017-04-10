look GB team pursuit squads eye bronze at Track World Championships
Great Britain's team pursuit squads can claim bronze at best after qualifying on the opening day of the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Britain are Olympic champions in both the men's and women's four-rider, four-kilometres events, but finished fifth in qualifying with new-look and young teams.
