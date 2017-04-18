London Marathon 2017 spectators guide: What you need to know ahead of this year's race
As thousands of runners are gearing up for this year's London Marathon, here's a spectators guide for the places to watch - or avoid - the 26.2 mile race. Starting in Blackheath and Greenwich Park, the route loops through Charlton, Woolwich, Greenwich and Deptford before crossing over the Thames at Tower Bridge.
