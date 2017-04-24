Lawmaker in Russia fights Olympic dop...

Lawmaker in Russia fights Olympic doping case at CAS

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A lawmaker representing Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in parliament has appealed to sport's highest court against losing his 2008 Olympic title for doping with steroids. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Artur Taymazov filed an appeal that "seeks the annulment of the IOC decision" disqualifying him from the freestyle wrestling 120-kilogram event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC