Lawmaker in Russia fights Olympic doping case at CAS
" A lawmaker representing Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in parliament has appealed to sport's highest court against losing his 2008 Olympic title for doping with steroids. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Artur Taymazov filed an appeal that "seeks the annulment of the IOC decision" disqualifying him from the freestyle wrestling 120-kilogram event.
