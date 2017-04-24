Laura Kenny in no hurry to return to the track but still has Tokyo 2020 ambition
Laura Kenny turned 25 on Monday and is pregnant with the couple's first child, due in August. Jason Kenny, who won three Olympic golds in Rio last August to take his personal tally to six, is on an extended sabbatical as he considers whether to continue to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
