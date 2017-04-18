Klitschko admits what boxing fans alw...

Klitschko admits what boxing fans always knew: he was boring

4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Wladimir Klitschko was never really embraced by the average boxing fan, despite dominating a lackluster heavyweight division for the better part of a decade. He understands why, even as he looks to change his ways in what could be his last hurrah next week against Anthony Joshua in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

