Kevin Durant still questionable for Game 3 Saturday vs. Blazers Durant missed Game 2 with a strained left calf. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2pMy8Bx Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant stands on the court before the start of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.