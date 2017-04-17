Kenyans sweep Boston Marathon on a good day for US runners

The Kenyans are back in Boston after a relative lull that saw them shut out in the world's most prestigious marathon twice in the past three years. Geoffrey Kirui won the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, pulling away from three-time U.S. Olympian Galen Rupp with two miles to go to give Kenya its first men's victory in five years.

