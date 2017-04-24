Kelly Sotherton set to be handed thir...

Kelly Sotherton set to be handed third Olympic bronze medal after Russian athlete is disqualified

The development comes as a result of the International Olympic Committee disqualifying Russian hepathlete Tatyana Chernova for testing positive for a steroid at the 2008 Games in Beijing. Chernova's positive is only the latest in a long line from the IOC's re-analysis of stored anti-doping samples from the 2008 and 2012 Games.

