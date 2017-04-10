Katy Marchant 'in a good place' despite early exit at Track Cycling Worlds

Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant was remaining positive despite her first-round elimination in the women's sprint on day two of the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong. The 24-year-old Leeds rider claimed Olympic bronze behind gold medallist Kristina Vogel of Germany and fellow Briton Becky James, who won two silvers in Rio but is absent from Hong Kong on an extended post-Games break.

