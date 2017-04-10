Johnson could match UFC record with 1...

Johnson could match UFC record with 10th title defense in KC

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Demetrious Johnson had just finished an open workout on a muggy spring afternoon when the UFC flyweight champion was asked about the impressive haul of title belts he has amassed over the years. In rant that was half-serious, half-joking, the man nicknamed "Mighty Mouse" pointed out he only has one championship belt at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar '17 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC