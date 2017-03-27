IOC denies covering up 2008 Olympic positive drug tests

The IOC denied Monday that it covered up doping cases from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after a German TV program revealed that positive tests by Jamaican sprinters were not prosecuted. German documentary maker Hajo Seppelt said "several" of the Caribbean island's athletes had traces of clenbuterol, a banned muscle-building substance, in recent re-tests of 8-year-old urine samples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.