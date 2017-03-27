IOC denies covering up 2008 Olympic p...

IOC denies covering up 2008 Olympic positive drug tests

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The IOC denied Monday that it covered up doping cases from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after a German TV program revealed that positive tests by Jamaican sprinters were not prosecuted. German documentary maker Hajo Seppelt said "several" of the Caribbean island's athletes had traces of clenbuterol, a banned muscle-building substance, in recent re-tests of 8-year-old urine samples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC