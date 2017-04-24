Inspired by London Marathon? Great Newham Run is next
If the London Marathon has inspired you to pull on your trainers and join the running boom that's sweeping the country, you don't need to go very far, as the next big event is right on Newham's doorstep. A total of 39,487 people toed the start line at Sunday's London Marathon, with hundreds of thousands more lining the capital's streets to cheer runners on.
