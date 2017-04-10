IAAF: a Little progressa by Russia to secure athletics return

Russia's lack of progress in cleaning up its doping culture and introducing a satisfactory testing regime continues to impede the country's reinstatement to athletics, the IAAF said on Thursday. Providing its latest update on Russia's state-sponsored doping system, the IAAF also criticized the country's decision to make Yelena Isinbayeva the head of the country's scandalized anti-doping agency.

