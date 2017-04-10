I should have got gold, says Elinor Barker after scratch race silver
Elinor Barker was frustrated after narrowly missing out on a first individual Track Cycling World Championships title with scratch race silver on Wednesday's opening day in Hong Kong. Barker, Olympic champion in the team pursuit in Rio, appeared to be well-placed to succeed absent team-mate Laura Kenny as champion in the non-Olympic scratch race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC