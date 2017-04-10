I should have got gold, says Elinor B...

I should have got gold, says Elinor Barker after scratch race silver

Elinor Barker was frustrated after narrowly missing out on a first individual Track Cycling World Championships title with scratch race silver on Wednesday's opening day in Hong Kong. Barker, Olympic champion in the team pursuit in Rio, appeared to be well-placed to succeed absent team-mate Laura Kenny as champion in the non-Olympic scratch race.

