Home favourite Lizzie Deignan triumphs in women's Tour de Yorkshire

The former world champion attacked out of the breakaway with a little under 14 kilometres left of the 122.5km stage from Tadcaster, and steadily increased her lead to finish 55 seconds clear of a chasing pack led home by Coryn Rivera of Team Sunweb. Deignan, from Otley, had used the day's only categorised climb, the Cote de Lofthouse, to race clear of the main pack alongside Boels Dolmans team-mate Anna van der Breggen, and only Cylance's Dani King could stick with them until Deignan's decisive attack.

