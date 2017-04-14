Germany's Vogel claims sprint victory...

Germany's Vogel claims sprint victory at Track Cycling Worlds

Germany's twice Olympic champion Kristina Vogel brushed aside Australia's Stephanie Morton to win the women's sprint final on a superb day of racing at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Hong Kong Velodrome on Friday. The first race in the final face-off between the pair was abandoned after Morton appeared to have a problem with her bike but the German was unperturbed, winning the next two races against her rival to sweep the gold.

