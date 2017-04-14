Germany's Vogel claims sprint victory at Track Cycling Worlds
Germany's twice Olympic champion Kristina Vogel brushed aside Australia's Stephanie Morton to win the women's sprint final on a superb day of racing at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Hong Kong Velodrome on Friday. The first race in the final face-off between the pair was abandoned after Morton appeared to have a problem with her bike but the German was unperturbed, winning the next two races against her rival to sweep the gold.
