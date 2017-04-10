France win big on final day at world cycling championships
Francois Pervis of France won the men's 1km time trial on Sunday at the world track cycling championships in Hong Kong. Pervis, who is also the world record holder, won his fourth rainbow jersey in the event with a time of 1 minute 0.714 seconds.
