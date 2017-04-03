Former head of Brazilian aquatics confederation arrested
The former head of Brazilian aquatics confederation was arrested Thursday in a fraud probe that allegedly involved sports officials. Despite an apparently high investment in swimming, Brazil didn't win any Olympic medals in the pool at last year's Rio de Janeiro Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC