Former head of Brazilian aquatics con...

Former head of Brazilian aquatics confederation arrested

3 hrs ago

The former head of Brazilian aquatics confederation was arrested Thursday in a fraud probe that allegedly involved sports officials. Despite an apparently high investment in swimming, Brazil didn't win any Olympic medals in the pool at last year's Rio de Janeiro Games.

Chicago, IL

