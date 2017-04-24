Ex UK Athletics boss frustrated by Br...

Ex UK Athletics boss frustrated by British athletes' Beijing Olympic medal delay

Former UK Athletics performance director Dave Collins is frustrated Great Britain's track and field athletes were denied the recognition they deserved at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Collins' contract was not renewed after Britain fell one short of the medal target with four track and field medals: 400 metres gold for Christine Ohuruogu, silvers for Phillips Idowu in the triple jump and Germaine Mason in the high jump and bronze for Tasha Danvers in the 400m hurdles.

