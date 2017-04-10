Emily Nelson and Elinor Barker add to GB's medal tally with silver in Hong Kong
Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson claimed silver in the first Track Cycling World Championships women's Madison as Belgium took gold in Hong Kong. Jolien d'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky won with 45 points to the British pair's 33, while Australia's Amy Cure and Alexandra Manly finished on 26 points to take bronze.
