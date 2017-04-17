Double Olympic medallist Nick Willis ...

Double Olympic medallist Nick Willis content as he kicks off season with victory

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

After nearly eight months since he last raced in anger, Nick Willis wasn't expecting the world when he stuck his toe on the start-line for the first time since the Rio Olympic 1500m final. So, after striding to his third victory in the Boston street mile in 4min 13.2sec, the New Zealander had to admit to satisfaction, despite the modest time and it being the toughest of his hat-trick of race wins.

