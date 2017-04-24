Double Olympic champion Eric Murray r...

Double Olympic champion Eric Murray retires

Two-time Olympic champion Eric Murray has announced his retirement from rowing, ending a partnership with Hamish Bond that became the most successful in the sport's history. Murray and Bond were members of New Zealand's world championship-winning four in 2007 before joining forces as a pair in 2009.

