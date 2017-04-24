Dani King could swap England for Wales at 2018 Commonwealth Games
The 26-year-old won team pursuit gold at London 2012 and is a three-time world champion in the discipline, but has focused on the road since 2014, when she represented England at her only prior Commonwealth Games. King says she meets the qualification criteria.
