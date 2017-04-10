Cycling: Gilbert claims fourth Amstel...

Cycling: Gilbert claims fourth Amstel Gold victory

23 hrs ago

VALKENBURG, Netherlands: Philippe Gilbert continued his fine start to the season by winning the prestigious Amstel Gold Race for the fourth time on Sunday - and then made short work of a celebratory beer on the podium.At the end of a punishing 260-kilometre course that included 35 climbs, Belgian Gilbert outsprinted 2015 winner Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland in a tactical finale." In the end with Kwiato we went hard, I saw the guys behind were on the limit - I was too but if you can find one or two per cent more it makes the difference," Gilbert told television cameras."

