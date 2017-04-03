CP NewsAlert: Weightlifter Christine Girard appears another step closer to gold
The International Olympic Committee has stripped Russia's Svetlana Tzarukaeva of the silver medal she won at the London Olympics after retesting of her samples showed evidence of the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. Girard was the bronze medallist in the 63-kilogram class in 2012 but with silver medallist Maiya Maneza already stripped of her silver for a positive retest last fall, the Canadian should eventually be promoted to the top of the podium.
