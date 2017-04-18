Comaneci defends Nastase outbursts bu...

Comaneci defends Nastase outbursts but says he must accept consequences

8 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Romanian gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci has sprung to the defence of compatriot Ilie Nastase over his sexist tirades which marred Great Britain's Fed Cup defeat in Constanta. But Comaneci, who has been a close friend of the two-time grand slam champion since they both peaked in their respective sports in the late 1970s, warned he must accept any punishment imposed by the International Tennis Federation.

