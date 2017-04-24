Column: Don't believe the hype about these sporting events
The sappy montage, the dramatic voiceover, the announcer breathlessly declaring that "anticipation of football fans everywhere is at an all-time high." For some reason, an estimated 70,000 people turned out Thursday night on the Ben Franklin Parkway to watch 32 names called out from a fake-foam backdrop of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in front of the actual Philadelphia Museum of Art.
