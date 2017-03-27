Ciara Horne feels - incredibly lucky' after being knocked off her bike
Two-time European champion Ciara Horne feels lucky to be alive after being knocked down by a car on her morning commute. The 27-year-old, reserve rider as Great Britain won Olympic gold in the four-rider, four-kilometres team pursuit in Rio, fears she suffered a fractured wrist in the accident on Thursday morning.
