Ciara Horne feels - incredibly lucky' after being knocked off her bike

Two-time European champion Ciara Horne feels lucky to be alive after being knocked down by a car on her morning commute. The 27-year-old, reserve rider as Great Britain won Olympic gold in the four-rider, four-kilometres team pursuit in Rio, fears she suffered a fractured wrist in the accident on Thursday morning.

