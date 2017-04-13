China head coach Yongbo to retire after 24 years
BEIJING: Li Yongbo, who led China's national badminton team to the gold medal at six Olympic Games, is finally stepping down as head coach. Fans have been calling for Yongbo's retirement since China's sub-par performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they won only two gold medals - the lowest since 2000.
