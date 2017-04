Cavendish diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus

Mark Cavendish has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus and faces an uncertain timescale for his recovery, his Team Dimension Data squad have announced. The 30-times Tour de France stage winner has not raced since the Milan-San Remo one-day race on March 18. Now Team Dimension Data have announced the Manxman has also been suffering "unexplained fatigue" and analysis of a recent blood sample diagnosed the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.