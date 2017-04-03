Canadian women give up late goal in 2...

Canadian women give up late goal in 2-1 soccer friendly loss to Germany

10 hrs ago

Facing the best team in the world on two days rest proved to be too much for Canada. But John Herdman's side came within four minutes of holding Germany to a tie.

