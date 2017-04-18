Canadian midfielder Kaylyn Kyle retires from international soccer after 101 caps
Midfielder Kaylyn Kyle, who won 101 caps for Canada and a bronze medal at the London Olympics, has retired from international soccer. "I have been able to represent Canada over 100 times at the highest level," she said.
