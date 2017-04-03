Canada's Ware wins bronze in 3-metre ...

Canada's Ware wins bronze in 3-metre springboard at diving Grand Prix

10 hrs ago

Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., capture a bronze medal in the women's three-metre springboard final on Saturday at the Canada Cup, a FINA Diving Grand Prix event. "I'm really, really happy because coming here, to be honest, I wasn't the most confident," said the 24-year-old.

