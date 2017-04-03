Canada's Ware wins bronze in 3-metre springboard at diving Grand Prix
Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., capture a bronze medal in the women's three-metre springboard final on Saturday at the Canada Cup, a FINA Diving Grand Prix event. "I'm really, really happy because coming here, to be honest, I wasn't the most confident," said the 24-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC