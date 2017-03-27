Canada's Patrick Chan finishes fifth at worlds; Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu wins gold
But the three-time world champion, who has talked all season about playing catchup to an audacious field of high flyers, remains a step behind. The 26-year-old from Toronto finished fifth at the world figure skating championships on Saturday, dropping two spots after the free skate despite landing three quadruple jumps.
