Canada's Derek Drouin wins men's high jump at Drake Relays in Iowa
Canadian Derek Drouin once again proved that he's one of the best high jumpers in the world, winning the event at the Drake Relays on Saturday. Drouin, from Corunna, Ont., won high jump gold at the Rio Olympics last summer.
