Cameron van der Burgh Blasts 1:00.07 100 Breast to Open South African Championships
The battle for fast times has begun as Mzansi's youth and elite swimmers kicked off the 2017 SA National Aquatic Championships at the Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban today, Monday, 3rd April. This year's event doubles as the official 17th FINA World Championships and 6th FINA Junior World Championships Trials, which are due to take place in Hungary from Olympian Cameron van der Burgh did not disappoint the Durban crowd as he swam to a FINA World Championship qualification time of 1:00.07 in the 100 breaststroke semi-finals to take the lead in evening's final, while Michael Houlie , Daniel Swanepoel , Bryce Skea , Duncan Rudolph and Bailey Musgrave all dipped under the FINA Junior qualification time of 1:03.74.
