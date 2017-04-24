Cambage returns to Australia's WNBL with Melbourne Boomers

Australia center Liz Cambage has signed for the Melbourne Boomers and is set to play in the domestic WNBL season starting in October. Cambage, the star of the national team and the first woman to dunk in the Olympic women's basketball competition, has played for mainly for clubs in the U.S. WNBA and in China since winning the Most Valuable Player award and the WNBL title with the Boomers in 2011.

