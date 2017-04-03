British Cycling reports big increase ...

British Cycling reports big increase in number of women racing in the UK

British Cycling is on the road to breaking the 5,000 barrier for women with racing licences after a 43 per cent rise in their number over three years. The announcement comes in the build-up to this weekend's Tour of the Wolds in Lincolnshire, the first event in the Women's National Road Series.

