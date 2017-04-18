Britain's Ellie Downie qualifies for ...

Britain's Ellie Downie qualifies for all-around and all apparatus finals in Cluj

16 hrs ago

Ellie Downie is poised to make history on Friday when she bids to become the first British gymnast to win a European Championships all-around gold medal in Cluj. The Nottingham 17-year-old topped the standings after qualification on Thursday with a series of dazzling performances, which also saw her become the first Briton to qualify for a clean sweep of individual apparatus finals at any major finals.

