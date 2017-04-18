Brianna Rollins banned for 12 months after missing three drug tests

Olympic sprint hurdles champion Brianna Rollins has been banned for 12 months for missing three drugs tests in 2016, the United States Anti-Doping Agency has announced. The 25-year-old, who won 100 metres hurdles gold in Rio last summer, will miss August's World Championships in London after being punished for three 'whereabouts failures'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.