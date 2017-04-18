Brianna Rollins banned for 12 months ...

Brianna Rollins banned for 12 months after missing three drug tests

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Olympic sprint hurdles champion Brianna Rollins has been banned for 12 months for missing three drugs tests in 2016, the United States Anti-Doping Agency has announced. The 25-year-old, who won 100 metres hurdles gold in Rio last summer, will miss August's World Championships in London after being punished for three 'whereabouts failures'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Wed learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC