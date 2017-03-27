'Bloody relieved!' Mathews erases Rio nightmare
HIS Rio experience turned into a nightmare but Luke Mathews took an important step in erasing it by getting off the canvas to defend his national 800m title. The Victorian was headed by Joshua Ralph with 50m to go but somehow dug deep to catch his rival over the last couple of strides to claim an important victory.
