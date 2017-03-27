'Bloody relieved!' Mathews erases Rio...

'Bloody relieved!' Mathews erases Rio nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Mercury

HIS Rio experience turned into a nightmare but Luke Mathews took an important step in erasing it by getting off the canvas to defend his national 800m title. The Victorian was headed by Joshua Ralph with 50m to go but somehow dug deep to catch his rival over the last couple of strides to claim an important victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Thu Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Thu Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar 5 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar 4 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC