Ben Proud powers to World Championships qualification with British record
Ben Proud secured a spot at the Budapest World Championships as he broke his own 50 metres freestyle British record in Sheffield on Saturday. The penultimate night of the British Championships at Ponds Forge saw Proud retain his title in a time of 21.32 seconds.
