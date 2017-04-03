Beckie on target as Canadian women defeat Sweden in soccer friendly

Janine Beckie's first-half goal lifted Canada to a 1-0 win over Olympic silver medallist Sweden in a women's soccer friendly Thursday. Canada, which won bronze last summer in Rio, had the better of the first half but had to defend stoutly in the dying minutes as the Swedes rallied before a crowd of just over 2,000 on a cold, windy day.

