Barcelona star Lionel Messi ignoring Argentina criticism

11 hrs ago

The forward's performances for his national team are often under the microscope, but he remains determined to win a title with the Albiceleste Messi has enjoyed a glittering domestic career at Camp Nou, but has failed to replicate that success with the national team. The prolific forward won Olympic gold in 2008, however, Argentina fell short in the final of the 2014 World Cup and were also runners-up in the 2015 and 2016 Copa Americas, the latter defeat seeing him briefly retire from international football.

