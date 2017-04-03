Australian sprint queens to battle in Stawell

CLASH: Queensland-based Toea Wisil and Melissa Breen, shown racing each other in Canberra last month, will be the hunters in Stawell this Easter. Picture: Getty Images CONTROVERSIAL new Australian women's sprint champion Toea Wisil will enter the nation's richest footrace in a renewed battle with the rival she left wearing silver at the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.